Park officials share update on ‘mystery animal’ caught on camera in Rio Grande Valley

Texas state park officials are scratching their heads, trying to identify a “mystery animal” that was recently caught on a trail camera lurking around the Rio Grande Valley.

MISSION, Texas – Texas state park officials may have figured out what kind of “mystery creature” was spotted lurking around at night in the Rio Grande Valley area.

After an image of the creature captured some attention on social media last week, officials with Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission, Texas, said they agree with some of the online guesses on what it is.

“We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger (not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumored to not care very much),” the park said in a statement.

The creature on camera appeared to have four legs and a rotund-like body shape. The image was captured on a trail camera and was donated to the park by a visitor, officials said.

The exact location of where the badger was found is unknown, except that it was in the RGV.

“While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range,” the park said in a statement.

Was your guess correct? Let us know in the comments!

More on KSAT: