Mayor Ron Nirenberg to give State of the City address on Tuesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is slated to give his annual State of the City address on Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor will speak about the city’s economy, workforce, housing initiatives and airport expansion during the program, which starts around noon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

His remarks will be livestreamed in this article shortly after noon. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A news release from the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce states that he “will focus on San Antonio’s strong progress.” The event is sold out.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the Alamo Asian American Chamber of Commerce, the Alamo City Black Chamber of Commerce, and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event.

Read more: