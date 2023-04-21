Rapper Paul Wall visits famous San Antonio store Mariachi Connection to buy son traje de charro

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Paul Wall attends the Culture & Cannabis event at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club on February 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper Paul Wall gave a shout-out to San Antonio’s famous Mariachi Connection after visiting earlier this week.

The proud father shared a photo on Facebook of his wife and son visiting Mariachi Connection, located at 2106 W Commerce Street.

Wall said his son is in a mariachi band at school and that he and his wife Crystal wanted to surprise the birthday boy with a shopping trip for a “traje and some other hard-to-find stuff he needed.”

While at the shop, Wall said the owners asked if the family would like to try on a traje de charro.

“I need to practice my Vicente Fernández,” Wall said in the post as he explained his excitement to try on the traditional Mariachi attire.

The family posed for a photo before leaving the shop.

“Much love and respect to all mariachi, I can’t wait to take my son to Guadalajara to see where it originated. Thanks again to Mariachi Connection in San Antonio, Texas,” Wall said in the post.

Wall said he just wanted to give the shop some love for “showing me and my family so much love.”