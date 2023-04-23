El Rey Fido, royal court crowned at San Antonio Human Society’s Fiesta 2023 event

SAN ANTONIO – This year’s El Rey Fido and his court were crowned Saturday.

The San Antonio Humane Society event, hosted by Hops and Hounds, was carried out in true Fiesta spirit, from Folklorico dances to dogs in their best Fiesta attire.

This year’s El Rey Fido is Flagg, and his 2023 royal court included Prince of the Food Bowl, Scrappy; Duke of the Chew Toy, Diego; Duke of the Fire Hydrant, Thunder; and Knight of the Royal Court, Javi.

The San Antonio Humane Society’s El Rey Fido fundraising competition has been held annually since 2002. For 2023, they raised over $50,000 for the dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society.

Congratulations to Flagg and his royal court!

