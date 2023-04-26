Man found dead in Milam Park, no foul play suspected, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man’s body was found overnight in downtown Milam Park.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of West Commerce Street, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, as Fiesta festivities were letting out at Market Square, some people found a man in his late 40s or early 50s on the ground in Milam Park.

Police said a bystander got help from a nearby traffic officer and an EMS crew tried to revive the man, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

SAPD says the man likely died of a medical condition, and no foul play is suspected.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all responded to the call.

The man found has not been identified.