Man sought in fatal 2018 DWI crash on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man they said is responsible for a fatal drunk-driving crash on the city’s East Side in 2018.

Jaime Ybarra Cruz, 28, is wanted on a warrant for intoxication manslaughter, according to SAPD.

The crash happened on April 28, 2018, at the intersection of Iowa and Hackberry Street.

Police said Cruz was speeding in a Dodge Charge when he drove through a stop light and struck a pickup truck, causing it to roll over.

The truck driver, Robert Ramirez, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Cruz was found to be intoxicated.

The suspect is 6 feet 1 inches tall with brown hair and black eyes and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.