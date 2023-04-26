84º

Man sought in fatal 2018 DWI crash on East Side

Warrant issued for Jaime Ybarra Cruz in connection with crash at intersection of Iowa, Hackberry Street

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Jaime Ybarra Cruz, 28, is wanted on a warrant for Intoxication Manslaughter, according to SAPD. (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man they said is responsible for a fatal drunk-driving crash on the city’s East Side in 2018.

Jaime Ybarra Cruz, 28, is wanted on a warrant for intoxication manslaughter, according to SAPD.

The crash happened on April 28, 2018, at the intersection of Iowa and Hackberry Street.

Police said Cruz was speeding in a Dodge Charge when he drove through a stop light and struck a pickup truck, causing it to roll over.

The truck driver, Robert Ramirez, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Cruz was found to be intoxicated.

The suspect is 6 feet 1 inches tall with brown hair and black eyes and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

