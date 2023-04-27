Cowboys’ Micah Parsons becomes spokesperson for San Antonio company SWBC

SWBC scores big as Micah Parsons, linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, inks a deal to join the company’s roster as spokesperson and brand ambassador.

SAN ANTONIO – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has signed a promotional deal with San Antonio financial services company SWBC, the company announced.

The 2021 NFL Defense Player of the Year will be a spokesperson and brand ambassador for the company and will be featured across multiple media platforms, including social media, TV, radio and digital.

“Micah’s career is just getting started, and we are excited to have him on board for what we know will be a successful journey,” said Gary Dudley, SWBC President and Co-founder. “We look forward to his support of our financial products and services for individuals, businesses, and financial institutions.”

The company said in a press release that Parsons will focus his energy during the two-year deal on three lines of business – SWBC Mortgage, SWBC Professional Employer Organization, and SWBC Financial Institution Group and is the first NFL player to represent SWBC.

Last season, Parsons helped lead the Cowboys to a 14-5 regular season record and an appearance in the NFL playoff’s divisional round, losing to San Francisco 19-12. He had 65 total tackles, three forced fumbles and 13.5 sacks for the year.

“I am thrilled to join the SWBC Team. Not only do they help customers tackle their financial goals, but they are also very generous to the communities where they live and work,” Parsons said. “That’s a win-win in my playbook!”

Becky Hammon, a former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach and 2022 WNBA Champion and current coach of the Las Vegas Aces and Tony Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs and 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, have both previously served as SWBC spokespersons.