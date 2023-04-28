Afghanistan refugee living in San Antonio ready to get back on court after wheelchair basketball setback

An Afghanistan refugee living in San Antonio is trying to get back to doing one of the things he loves the most -- playing wheelchair basketball.

Mohammad Bilal Mirbat Zai is a Paralympic champion and beloved teammate but has been off the court because he doesn’t have the proper chair.

Mirbat Zai and his wife moved to San Antonio in late 2021 after bombings in Afghanistan. He had to abandon his customized wheelchair, which he used to compete in numerous international games.

He now helps other refugees find a place to live and work in the San Antonio area.

“I think San Antonio’s the best place to start a new life. I started my work as an interpreter. Then I was promoted to case manager. I want to share my experience,” said Mirbat Zai.

One of the ways he fit into the community was through wheelchair basketball, but unfortunately, Mirbat Zai hasn’t played this season.

“Every night, I was thinking how I can get back to basketball. The problem is I don’t have my own wheelchair to fit my body,” said Mirbat Zai.

The Parasport Spurs are helping get the word out about assistance for Mirbat Zai to get a new chair, which costs around $7,000.

“It’s like a custom-fit pair of tennis shoes for a pro athlete. For anyone, if the shoes fit very good, you get better performance. That’s what we’re trying to do with Bilal, is get the custom chair so he can be at the top of his game,” said Willie Jackson, Parasport Spurs head coach.

Jackson said the chair would take around 12 to 16 weeks to be custom-built.

“Two years ago, he played with us. We went to the playoffs. I think we ended up number five in the nation. We’re looking forward to getting him back so he can get back to the things that he loves about wheelchair basketball,” said Jackson. “This is very big coming from a foreign country, not knowing anyone, being able to get back in the game he loves. He feels like now he’s got a part that he was missing back, and we’ve accepted him in.”

The Parasport Spurs will compete at nationals next week. Mirbat Zai will miss this tournament but hopes to return soon.

He now has a baby girl to cheer him on in the future.

“I have a 1-year-old daughter. I have my daughter, my wife, and my future is really bright and very good,” said Mirbat Zai.