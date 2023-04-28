Crime Stoppers offering up to $5,000 reward for information into La Quinta robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help locating a suspect who robbed a man at a La Quinta hotel earlier this month.

Police said the suspect approached the man on Tuesday, April 18, at a La Quinta located at 850 Halm Boulevard, near Loop 410 and Highway 281.

The suspect displayed a weapon, attempted to take property from the victim and then fled the scene, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this crime. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.