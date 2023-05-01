70º

LIVE

Local News

‘I would kill for my baby mama’: Man shot in testicles after shooter accuses him of messaging girlfriend, police say

Records show David Diaz has multiple prior gun-related charges in Bexar County

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
David Diaz mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting another man in the testicles.

David Diaz, 26, was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after police say he shot another man multiple times in the upper legs and testicles on March 30 in the 1000 block of Santa Anna, not far from West Avenue.

Diaz and the victim were at a friend’s house when Diaz accused the man of messaging his girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim told police he’s known Diaz for 10 years and that Diaz accused the victim of messaging his girlfriend before shouting “I would kill for my baby mama” and then firing multiple shots at him.

Police said the victim was struck multiple times and taken to University Hospital for surgery.

The witness told police the three were all close friends.

Diaz is currently being held at Bexar County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Bexar County court records show Diaz has four other gun-related charges stemming from different incidents dating back to 2015.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email