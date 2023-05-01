‘I would kill for my baby mama’: Man shot in testicles after shooter accuses him of messaging girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting another man in the testicles.

David Diaz, 26, was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after police say he shot another man multiple times in the upper legs and testicles on March 30 in the 1000 block of Santa Anna, not far from West Avenue.

Diaz and the victim were at a friend’s house when Diaz accused the man of messaging his girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim told police he’s known Diaz for 10 years and that Diaz accused the victim of messaging his girlfriend before shouting “I would kill for my baby mama” and then firing multiple shots at him.

Police said the victim was struck multiple times and taken to University Hospital for surgery.

The witness told police the three were all close friends.

Diaz is currently being held at Bexar County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Bexar County court records show Diaz has four other gun-related charges stemming from different incidents dating back to 2015.