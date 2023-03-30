78º

Man shot following argument over girlfriend on West Side

Victim suffered non-life-threatening injury following shooting in 1800 block of Santa Anna Street

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men over a girlfriend ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon on the West Side.

San Antonio police received a call for a shots fire around 2:55 p.m. in the 1800 block of Santa Anna Street near Brad and West avenues.

An officer at the scene said the men, both 26, were inside a home when one of them accused the other of fooling around with his girlfriend.

Following an argument, one of the men shot the other man in the groin area.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were interviewing a witness before determining if an arrest would be made.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He's also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

