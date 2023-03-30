Man shot following argument over girlfriend on West Side

An argument between two men over a girlfriend ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men over a girlfriend ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon on the West Side.

San Antonio police received a call for a shots fire around 2:55 p.m. in the 1800 block of Santa Anna Street near Brad and West avenues.

An officer at the scene said the men, both 26, were inside a home when one of them accused the other of fooling around with his girlfriend.

Following an argument, one of the men shot the other man in the groin area.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were interviewing a witness before determining if an arrest would be made.

