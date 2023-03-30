Suspects on the run after robbing armored truck driver at gunpoint outside a Whataburger, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Four suspects robbed an armored vehicle driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Whataburger restaurant and took off with handfuls of cash, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 1 p.m., Thursday, in the 300 block of Roland.

When police arrived, the driver of a Loomis Armored Company vehicle said four masked people confronted him while he was parked and demanded money.

The suspects held him at gunpoint as they took an undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicle, according to SAPD. They then got into a vehicle and took off from the scene.

No injuries were reported. Police have searched the area but have not yet located the suspects.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT: