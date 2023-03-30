Suspect in deadly Northwest Side sports bar shooting turned himself in, San Antonio police say

A man who San Antonio police have labeled as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Northwest Side sports bar has turned himself in.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police have labeled as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Northwest Side sports bar has turned himself in.

Officers took that 42-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting at Northwest Side sports bar, 1 person in custody, police say

They say he was a customer at the bar, in the 9500 block of Console Drive, and had gotten into an argument with another patron.

At some point, he pulled out a gun and shot the other man, police said.

Police say the suspect turned himself in soon after the shooting. (KSAT 12 News)

The victim was rushed away by ambulance, but died by the time he reached the hospital, they said.

According to officers, the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

A later report said that he later walked up to police during the investigation, told them he was the shooter and turned himself in.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be charged with murder.

Police said they are still working to make a positive identification of the man who was killed.

Although the bar was open at the time of the shooting, no one else was injured.

The bar has no visible name on its building other than the words, "Sports Bar." (KSAT 12 News)

Aside from large red letters on the building that say, “Sports Bar,” the business, which is located not far from Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road, did not appear to have any name displayed.

However, according to Google maps, the name of the bar is Boneheadz Sports Pub.