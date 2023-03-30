Man killed in shooting at Northwest Side sports bar, 1 person in custody, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at a Northwest Side sports bar early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to Boneheadz Sports Pub in the 9500 block of Console Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened during an altercation while the bar was still open. No one else was hit by gunfire.

Police said they believe they have the suspect in custody. He’s been identified as a man in his 30s. The man was taken downtown, where he is presently talking with homicide investigators.

The man shot was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

SAPD said several people were in the bar at the time of the shooting, but they are getting conflicting stories. The investigation is ongoing.