Guadalupe County deputy arrested for DWI, evading arrest, Bexar County Jail records show

SAN ANTONIO – A deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office resigned after he was arrested for drunken driving and evading arrest, according to the agency.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Caleb Rabel was charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/detention on Saturday. He was booked at the Bexar County Jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $12,000.

Joshua O. Ray, the chief deputy for GCSO, told KSAT that Rabel notified the agency of his arrest on Sunday.

He resigned on Monday, Ray said. Rabel had been with the sheriff’s office for about four years.

His arraignment hearing is set for May 1 for the DWI charge and a pre-trial hearing is set for April 16 for the evading arrest charge, records show.

