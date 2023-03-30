Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment identified by ME’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s West Side.

The victim was identified as Donald Townsend, 30.

Townsend died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the ME’s Office said.

San Antonio police said Townsend was fatally shot during a fight at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Lombrano Street near Service Street and Elmendorf around 8:50 p.m. Monday.

Townsend died at the scene, police said.

Two men and two women were taken in for questioning that night but no arrests have been made, police said Thursday.

