Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment identified by ME’s Office

Victim identified as Donald Townsend, 30, in shooting Monday night in the 1100 block of Lombrano Street

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s West Side.

The victim was identified as Donald Townsend, 30.

Townsend died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the ME’s Office said.

San Antonio police said Townsend was fatally shot during a fight at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Lombrano Street near Service Street and Elmendorf around 8:50 p.m. Monday.

Townsend died at the scene, police said.

Two men and two women were taken in for questioning that night but no arrests have been made, police said Thursday.

