San Antonio woman arrested in smuggling chase in Zavala County, sheriff’s office says

A San Antonio woman, Rebecca Marie Rudd, is facing smuggling of persons charges after a chase in Zavala County on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, deputies say.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after she led Zavala County deputies on a chase while driving a group of migrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened before 1 a.m. on Wednesday when they tried to pull over a Nissan Xterra on US Highway 57 near La Pryor.

The Xterrera, driven by San Antonio resident Rebecca Marie Rudd, did not stop and a pursuit began, deputies said.

Deputies deployed a device to deflate the Xterra’s tires and the vehicle veered off the roadway, coming to a stop in a field east of Batesville.

Rudd tried to run off but was detained by deputies. Six migrants who were riding in the vehicle were also detained.

Rudd is facing charges of smuggling of persons, a second-degree felony, ZCSO said. The migrants were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

