74º

LIVE

Local News

Man dies after driving vehicle into pond at West Side park, police say

Incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at Stablewood Farms Park

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, crash, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he drove his vehicle into a pond at a West Side park early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at Stablewood Farms Park in the 3900 block of Crooked Trail, not far from Highway 90 and Loop 410 and near JBSA-Lackland.

According to police, the man was driving a Volvo S90 along a gravel walking trail on the northwest side of the pond when, for unknown reasons, he drove into the pond and the vehicle became submerged.

The man was pulled from the vehicle by officers and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Police could not say exactly why the man drove into the pond.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email