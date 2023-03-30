Man dies after driving vehicle into pond at West Side park, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he drove his vehicle into a pond at a West Side park early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at Stablewood Farms Park in the 3900 block of Crooked Trail, not far from Highway 90 and Loop 410 and near JBSA-Lackland.

According to police, the man was driving a Volvo S90 along a gravel walking trail on the northwest side of the pond when, for unknown reasons, he drove into the pond and the vehicle became submerged.

The man was pulled from the vehicle by officers and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Police could not say exactly why the man drove into the pond.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.