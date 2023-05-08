KSAT Community Town Hall: Access to Mental Health Care

SAN ANTONIO – Getting access to mental health care can be a challenge for anyone, but there are some populations that need additional attention including children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It can also be a hurdle for children who are transitioning into adulthood or aging out of foster care.

The next KSAT Community town hall will focus on access to mental health care.

Leigh Waldman will be speaking with Dr. Sally Taylor, Sr. Vice President Chief of Behavioral Medicine, University Health, Jacob Ulczynski, Sr. Director, Human Services & Agency Coordination, Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) and Brad Benoit, Interim Vice President, Children’s Behavioral Health Services, The Center for Health Care Services.

Our live stream can be viewed on KSAT.com at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

