Bexar County Jail inmate dies at hospital

Pedro Lucio, 55, died at Downtown Baptist Hospital nearly three weeks after he was arrested on a DWi warrant.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate died Monday at a San Antonio hospital after his family requested he be removed from life support.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro Lucio, 55, died at 4:14 a.m. at Downtown Baptist Hospital.

Lucio was arrested on April 20 on a DWI warrant. When he was transported to the Bexar County Jail, in-house University of Heath System staff declined to treat him due to a health condition. Lucio was transported to Downtown Baptist Hospital, where he was booked by proxy.

Lucio was released on bond Sunday while in the hospital. His health declined and that’s when his family made the decision to remove him from life support, BCSO said.

According to BCSO, it appears that Lucio died of pre-existing medical conditions, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Although Lucio was not in BCSO custody at the time of his death, the agency is handling the death as an in-custody death and has made the notification to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into Lucio’s death.