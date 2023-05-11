4 people wanted on felony warrants arrested following lengthy police standoff on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – Four people wanted on felony warrants were arrested Thursday afternoon following a lengthy police standoff at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a spokesman with the San Antonio Police Department, said detectives were conducting surveillance on a woman wanted for aggravated robbery around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman drove to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of NE Loop 410 and walked into a unit.

The detectives noticed three other people in the unit, including one wanted for capital murder in 2020, Moscoso said.

After the unit was unsuccessful with attempts to get the suspects to surrender, SAPD’s Special Operations Unit, SWAT and negotiators made the scene early Thursday and began negotiations.

The woman surrendered at some point Thursday morning, but the other three suspects refused to come out of the unit, Moscoso said.

Negotiations went on for seven hours, and at that point, chemical agents were tossed into the unit, and the suspects surrendered, Moscoso said.

The suspects were taken to San Antonio Police Headquarters for questioning. They were wanted on warrants of capital murder, aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, state and federal narcotics, and aggravated assault, Moscoso said.

The building that housed the unit where the suspects were was 80% to 90% vacant, and no evacuations were needed. A nearby school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.