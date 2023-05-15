Man finds body in creek behind gas station on North Side, San Antonio police say

Body found in the 4700 block of West Avenue

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after someone found a man’s body in a creek on the city’s North Side.

Officers said Monday afternoon that a man found the body in a creek behind a gas station in 4700 block of West Avenue.

Police believe the body had been there for a while.

SAPD said the body had no signs of trauma that they could see initially, and it’s possible the victim in his late 20s or early 30s drowned in the creek.

It’s unclear what led to the man’s death, and the medical examiner’s office will need to make a positive identification and determine an exact cause of death.

