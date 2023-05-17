86º

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo raises $12 million for educational scholarships in 2023

More than 18,000 youth will benefit

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (SArodeo.com, SA Rodeo.com 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – This year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo raised $12 million to help more than 18,000 youth in Texas pay for their education.

On Tuesday, the organization revealed its educational commitment plans for the year.

“We are thrilled to help future generations of Texas youth achieve their educational goals,” said Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport. “The Rodeo and our over 6,000 volunteers work diligently to generate funds for the youth of Texas as it is at the core of our organization and mission. This educational commitment would not be possible without the support of our community, sponsors and patrons that visit us each year.”

Since 1984, the Rodeo has committed more than $255 million in various scholarships, grants, endowments, auctions, calf scrambles and show premiums to fulfill its mission.

To date, 13,500 Texas college students have benefitted from a Rodeo Scholarship or Auction. Approximately 1,700 active scholars attend Texas colleges and universities today with funds raised through the annual Stock Show & Rodeo.

The 75th celebrations of The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 8-25, 2024, at the AT&T Center & Fairgrounds. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.

