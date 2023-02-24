Raised in the Rodeo: 2023 Youth Rodeo competitors share their roots in the sport

San Antonio – It’s an event that hosts some of the most talented young athletes in the sport each year: the Youth Rodeo held at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

From barrel racing to goat tying, to team roping and more, over 1,000 entries are submitted annually to the event.

Buck Garza is competing in Team Roping at the 2023 Youth Rodeo at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (KSAT 2023)

Gentri Phillips is competing in Pole Bending at the 2023 Youth Rodeo at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (KSAT 2023)

You’ll see plenty of horses and hats when visiting the Youth Rodeo, but you’ll also find something else behind the cowboys and cowgirls: a team of family members cheering them on.

We talked to a few participants in this year’s Youth Rodeo about their family ties to the sport that has such deep roots in the history of the Lone Star State.

Ludwika Rodriguez is competing in Girls Breakaway Roping at the 2023 Youth Rodeo at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (KSAT 2023)

Braxton Baranowski is competing in Tie-Down & Team Roping & Steer Wrestling at the 2023 Youth Rodeo at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (KSAT 2023)