Cyclists in San Antonio participate in Bike to Work Day

The City of San Antonio's Vision Zero team installed an “energizer” station downtown to help bikers with a morning snack and bike adjustments, in commemoration of Bike To Work Day. Courtesy: COSA Transportation Dept.

SAN ANTONIO – Cyclists in San Antonio and across the nation participated in Bike to Work Day on Friday.

The event featured an “energizer” station that gave bikers the chance to pick up a morning snack and adjust their bikes, if necessary.

Booths at the event allowed cyclists to take an active role in planning bike lanes for San Antonio in the future, fill out a “Where do you ride?” board and learn about the Vision Zero program.

Additionally, visitors could take part in a brief survey as part of the city’s update to its Bike Network Plan. The updated plan will take input from residents on where they would like to see bicycle infrastructure added to their neighborhoods.

To take the survey, click here.

