Cyclists participate in L’Étape San Antonio during second annual Fiesta FitFest

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday marks the last day of San Antonio Sports’ Fiesta FitFest at UTSA.

Fiesta Fitfest is a new traditional twist on celebrating health and wellness the weekend before Fiesta.

Thousands of people participated in the headline event L’Étape San Antonio, an amateur mass cycling event.

One of the bikers, Deb Godoy, cycled 25 miles of L’Étape San Antonio.

“Adrenaline is definitely going while you’re cycling out there. It was windy so you have a lot of headwind and you had some side wind,” she said.

One of the visionary coordinators behind L’Étape San Antonio, Jeremy Kyne, said the bike tour consists of three groups -- 25-mile, 60-mile and 100-mile cyclists.

“San Antonio is such a beautiful city. The rolling Hill Country to the north of UTSA really allows us to have an excellent cycling experience,” he shared.

While bikers put the pedal to the metal, others are exploring the wellness expo where vendors like Stretch Zone are teaching people how to improve flexibility.

“Stretching helps prevent injury. Stretching helps with recovery as well,” the owner of Stretch Zone, Jennifer Steger, said.

Now that Fiesta Fit has come to a close, Godoy said she and others are already getting ready for next year.

“I did the 60 miles last year,” Godoy said. “This year I went down to 25 miles, but next year, I’ll do the 60 again.”

More on KSAT: