San Antonio Sports announces king, queen of annual Fiesta FitFest

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Sports officials announced the king and queen of the 2023 Fiesta FitFest at the F45 gym on Friday.

The three-day festival is a multi-sport event that is taking place the weekend before the city-wide Fiesta festival.

The event includes the SATX 5K/10K, a fitness challenge, beer mile, fitness classes, wellness expo, food, music and more.

The event will also feature L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France, a world-class amateur cycling event aligned with the famous French cycling race. Fiesta goers will have the opportunity to celebrate all things fitness, while enjoying the spirit of a traditional Fiesta event with food, libations, and entertainment.

The purpose is to engage the community in whole health while benefiting children after school sport and summer programs.

“We’re in six different school districts, and over 60 Title I elementary schools. It really gives back through our mission of transforming our community through the power of sports,” San Antonio Sports President and CEO Jenny Carnes said.

The royal king and queen representing the mission of the festival are F45 Gym owner Rahul Patel and Amor Cycling Studio + Fitness owner, Johanna “JoJo” Garza.

“The younger [kids] we can get involved in movement and activity to see what sports and fitness is all about, it’s only going to serve our community better,” Patel said.

The athletes were chosen based on their commitment to fitness.

“I grew up in San Antonio. I lived here my whole life and to be crowned Fiesta Fit Fest queen is just amazing. I’ve seen so many different fiestas year after year. To actually be involved in it, is a dream come true,” Garza said.

Fiesta FitFest will take place April 14 to April 16 at UTSA’s main campus.

To register for the multi-sport festival event click here.