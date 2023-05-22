Latin star Maluma coming to San Antonio

Maluma performs at the 2022 LA3C Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Latin pop star Maluma is bringing his Don Juan World Tour to San Antonio.

The AT&T Center announced on Monday that Maluma is playing at the venue on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. To access the pre-sale, sign up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

The AT&T Center said the “Don Juan World Tour” was announced following the success of his 2022 tour, “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour,” and the release of his newest album titled “Don Juan.”

“I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan,” Maluma said in a news release. “I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget.”

