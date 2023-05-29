SAPD officers shoot at man who pointed shotgun at them, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers shot at a man who pointed a shotgun at them Monday morning on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

No injuries were reported in the incident in the 100 block of Saratoga Drive, McManus said.

Police were called out to the neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. after concerned neighbors reported seeing a man walking around and shouting, McManus said.

When officers arrived, the man pointed a shotgun through a window of a vacant home. Two officers fired a few rounds but no one was hit, McManus said.

The man was arrested and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

McManus said the man had been living in the house since Friday and that the house looked “like a tornado ran through it.” He added that there appeared to be stolen property inside the home and that the man tapped into a neighbor’s water line and electricity.

He also said that “the homeless issue has been a concern for this neighborhood for some time now.”