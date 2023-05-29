Two marines riding their motorcycles across the country to raise money for fallen heroes

Two motorcyclists are taking the entire month to remember and care for the families of fallen heroes.

Averaging 400 miles a day, two marines from multi-generational military families, Dan Halpern and Bob Gault, are riding their motorcycles to each of the four corners of the country, urging people to donate and help the nonprofit Tunnel to Tower.

The nonprofit builds custom homes for severely injured veterans and first responders and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and fallen first responder families.

“We’d ask them to consider, you know, their own families and situations and look at all the support they’ve gotten from their community officers or firefighters, the ambulance folks,” Gault said.

“They put their lives on the line every day for us, right? Whether it’s the veterans or first responders and anything we can do to assist that community. It’s a worthwhile cause,” Halpern said.

To support their mission, you can donate here.

