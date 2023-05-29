78º

Local News

Flags placed on graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Several volunteers and organizations placed the flags

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Memorial Day, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Military, Veterans, Volunteer, Service

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of volunteers took time to honor and remember veterans at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Sunday, placing small American flags at 125,000 sites.

“This is about service…veterans who sacrificed so much for our country. It’s truly an honor to come out and spend some time together as a family placing the flags,” Darren Spearman said, while standing next to his parents, wife and children.

Spearman said outside of carrying out his duties for his fellow veterans and their families, he’s proud that his children are learning the significance behind the somber holiday.

“People who gave their lives for our country, I think it’s great to just give them some recognition,” Noah said.

Several organizations were also in attendance, including Army companies, nonprofits and businesses.

