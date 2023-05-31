Take video tour of 3,000-acre recreational ranch for sale near Uvalde

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – A 3,000-acre recreational ranch with one mile of Nueces River frontage is up for sale in Kinney County.

Soldier’s Gap Ranch is named for its historic natural crossing point once used by Cavalry soldiers from Fort Clark, which was established in 1852.

The ranch is currently listed for $7.6 million and has been transformed from a working cattle farm to a recreational ranch with added paved roads and wells that helped grow existing wildlife populations, according to a press release.

“When we improve ranches, we focus primarily on two aspects of infrastructure: roads and water,” said listing agent Chad Foster, founder and broker of Foster Farm & Ranch Real Estate. “If Soldier’s Gap were a house, I would say it has good bones. It was a working cattle ranch for more than 50 years, but the family who owned it maintained it well. We only needed to make a few improvements to turn it into a top-notch recreational property.”

The ranch has more than 400 feet of elevation change, transitioning from flat plains dotted with oak trees to tall peaks, the press release said. It’s bordered by the west prong of the Nueces River and has a natural crossing point that was used as a campground by Native Americans for hundreds of years.

“Soldier’s Gap Ranch has native species like white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, but it’s also home to exotic herds of free-range Axis deer and Aoudad,” Foster said. “During the improvement process, our focus was making sure the property had the resources needed to keep those herds.”

Foster said the process of transforming Solider’s Gap Ranch from a cattle to a recreation ranch cost nearly $500,000.

“Now the ranch can share its beauty with a whole new family and generation,” Foster said.

There is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the property and a large barn with cattle bens.

The ranch is located along FM 334, just a 35-minute drive from downtown Uvalde.