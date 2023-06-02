Jury deliberating in retrial of man charged in Trinity University student’s death

Mark Howerton is seen at the Bexar County Courthouse on Friday, June 2, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – After seven days of testimony, a jury on Friday is deliberating whether the boyfriend of a Trinity University student is guilty or innocent of killing her.

Mark Howerton is charged with murder in the death of Cayley Mandadi, 19. In the charge of the court, the jury can consider two lesser charges — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury or criminal negligent homicide.

This is the second time that Howerton is on trial for the murder case.

His first trial in 2019 ended in a mistrial after a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.

The crux of the case centers on what took place on Oct. 29, 2017, after Howerton and Mandadi went to the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio.

What played out after the event is not entirely known, except for what Howerton told authorities.

Howerton told police that the two had been arguing about Mandadi’s ex-boyfriend and left the festival. He said they made up as they were driving out of town toward Houston and stopped at a gas station to have what he called “rough sex.” He said Mandadi passed out after complaining of not feeling well. After noticing she wasn’t breathing, Howerton drove to the nearest hospital, which was in Luling.

The second trial, which started on May 23, picks up what happened next.

The first witness to testify for the state was a paramedic who treated Mandadi before she died.

Sharyl Lane testified that when she arrived at the hospital with another patient, Howerton flagged her down and yelled for help.

Lane said that when she approached Howerton’s car, she found Mandadi in complete disarray.

“Her top was pulled up and her pants were on the floorboard by her ankles. She had bruises on her thighs and she wasn’t breathing,” Lane told jurors.

Lane said she immediately started CPR.

Mandadi was declared brain dead and died two days later.

An autopsy report ruled that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A Texas Ranger’s investigation was challenged on Day 3 of the trial by defense attorney John Hunter.

Hunter asked Texas Ranger Raymond Benoist why Mandadi’s ex-boyfriend, Jett Birchum, wasn’t investigated since she was with him as well on the day she died. Benoist said that she was with Birchum on the morning of Oct. 29, but later went with Howerton to the festival and was seen leaving the concert with Howerton.

Hunter pointed out inconsistencies in Birchum’s accounts of what he saw at the festival when Howerton and Mandadi left. Despite the discrepancies, Benoist said that Birchum was never a suspect in the case.

The investigation into Mandadi’s death revealed that the couple had a tumultuous relationship, and that Mandadi had told friends she was scared of Howerton and wanted to break up with him.

On Day 4 of the trial, the jury was shown a text message between Mandadi and Birchum.

“How do I break up with Mark? If I get killed, which is honestly probable, Jett know I love you,” the text said.

After the state rested its case on Day 6 of the trial, Hunter tried to motion for a mistrial, saying the state didn’t prove without a reasonable doubt that Howerton committed murder or sexual assault. The motion was denied by 144th District Court Judge Michael Mery.

The first witness for the defense was a digital forensic expert who did his own analysis of Mandadi’s, Howerton’s and Birchum’s phones. The testimony was aimed to dispute what the state presented with their cellphone data and GPS coordinates testimony.

Dr. Jason Wallach, a defense witness who testified in the first trial, returned to the stand in Day 7 of the trial.

Wallach, a pharmaceutical and toxicology expert, testified that the drug MDMA, or molly, was in Mandadi’s system at the time of her death. He added that the drug could have increased her heart rate and blood pressure and also contributed to brain bleeding and bruising.

Closing arguments took place Friday morning with jury deliberations beginning right after.

If found guilty, Howerton faces a maximum punishment of up to life in prison.

