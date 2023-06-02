Man allegedly gave underage girl meth and then sexually assualted her on multiple occassions, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly giving an underage victim meth and sexually assaulting her for several years, starting when the victim was 15 years old, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Martin Delarosa, 33, was arrested Thursday afternoon for second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. His bond is set at $150,000, jail records show.

The affidavit states that Delarosa would give the underage victim meth and then sexually assault her.

The victim, who told investigators she started smoking meth at 12 years old, is a suspected victim of human trafficking.

She told San Antonio police that Delarosa was one of several men who would give her meth and then sexually assault her.

According to the affidavit, the victim gave investigators permission to search her Facebook messenger account, which revealed sexually explicit messages, videos and photos of the victim and Delarosa.

The messages revealed that Delarosa would supply the victim with meth on a regular basis. They also revealed sexually explicit messages from Delarosa to the victim, timestamped from 2020 when the victim was 13 years old.

Bexar County court records show a complaint for sexual assault of a child was filed against Delarosa in January 2022 but a warrant wasn’t issued for his arrest until Wednesday.

Court records show Delarosa has three previous criminal charges for drug possession, burglary of a vehicle and theft.