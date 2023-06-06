Man drowns in San Marcos River over the weekend, authorities say

SAN MARCOS – A man’s body was pulled from the San Marcos River in Martindale on Sunday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report of a man’s possible drowning at around 5 p.m. Saturday. First responders searched the area where the man was last seen, and the search continued through the night.

The search resumed on Sunday morning, and the man’s body was recovered after 2 p.m., CCSO said.

“This is believed to have been an accident at the present time as the investigation continues,” a news release states.

His name and age have not been released.

CCSO, Martindale Fire and Rescue, Mid-County Fire, Caldwell County Precinct 3 Deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office, and the New Braunfels Dive Team responded to the call.

Martindale is located about 10 miles east of San Marcos.

