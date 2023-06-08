87º

KSAT viewers share photos, videos of hail in San Antonio area

Storms on Northeast Side may produce quarter-size hail

SAN ANTONIO – Strong and severe storms moved in on the Northeast Side of San Antonio on Thursday afternoon.

The storms produced quarter-size hail plus strong winds, heavy rainfall and lightning. Click here for the latest weather update.

See some hail images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe.

You can upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

mrsmagee123

Hail in Bulverde

1
Bulverde
maryk1984

Big hail!

0
San Antonio
rikiticitabi

Lots of hail

0
San Antonio
maryk1984

My gazebo..

0
San Antonio
Alant5050

Century Oaks Estates

0
San Antonio
Esmeralda S

View of storms this after noon off of Binz-Engleman and Woodlake area.

0
San Antonio
PaulM38

Wortham Oaks and Evans

0
San Antonio
rikiticitabi

So much hail it's snowing

0
San Antonio
Jcates319

Hail is done, these are the biggest left.

0
San Antonio
rikiticitabi

Massive hail

0
San Antonio
Meghan Tapia

Golf ball size hail in Wortham Oaks

0
Seguin
gordon

Third round of hail. Sun is out now.

0
San Antonio
gordon

Over an inch in 15 minutes. Three rounds of hail.

0
San Antonio
rikiticitabi
0
San Antonio
BrittUriegas

Hail in Selma TX

0
San Antonio
Cubero

Storm is a brewing!

0
San Antonio

