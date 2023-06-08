KSAT viewers share photos, videos of hail in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Strong and severe storms moved in on the Northeast Side of San Antonio on Thursday afternoon.

The storms produced quarter-size hail plus strong winds, heavy rainfall and lightning. Click here for the latest weather update.

See some hail images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe.

Esmeralda S View of storms this after noon off of Binz-Engleman and Woodlake area. 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Jcates319 Hail is done, these are the biggest left. 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

gordon Third round of hail. Sun is out now. 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

gordon Over an inch in 15 minutes. Three rounds of hail. 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

