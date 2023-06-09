9-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by pit bull, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A nine-year-old was taken to an area hospital after being bitten by a dog late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Monticello Manor Apartment Homes in the 5500 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and the Southwest Research Institute.

According to police, a father was introducing a new dog, a pit bull, to the family. That’s when, police say, the nine-year-old child fell down, and that triggered the dog.

The dog bit on the child’s ankle and the father got the dog off the child, but the dog had bitten to the bone, police said.

The child was taken by ambulance to University Hospital and was listed as stable.

The dog eventually was picked up and taken by Animal Care Services, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.