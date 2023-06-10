Jogger finds body submerged in river near King William District, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a jogger found the remains of a man in his 60s in the river submerged near the King William District.

Police were called to the 400 block of King William Street after 4 p.m. Friday.

The man’s body was submerged and fully clothed with steel-toe boots. The jogger was able to see the head when the sun was shining onto the river, SAPD said.

Police said it was rare that the man’s body wasn’t floating but standing up in the river. Firefighters checked if there was possible vegetation that was holding him down, but all they found was cement.

The water in the river is about six feet deep, so police did find it suspicious and called the Homicide Unit. Further investigation is needed.

The firefighters then extracted the body, and police said they found no signs of forced trauma or injury.

The medical examiner will take custody of the remains and notify the next of kin before releasing the man’s identity.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.