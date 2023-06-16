Lightscape to return to San Antonio for 2023 holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – An immersive, illuminated holiday light trail known as Lightscape is returning to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for the third straight year.

SABOT officials recently announced that Lightscape will illuminate the garden’s 38 acres from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, 2024.

“In its latest edition, this after-dark holiday oasis has been transformed to be bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever before,” SABOT officials said. “Prepare to rediscover cherished favorites while being spellbound by reimagined wonders, including the breathtaking Fire Garden and an even more magnificent display of Bluebonnets—an installation exclusive to the Lone Star state.”

Presale tickets are already available for purchase. Costs vary depending on the date and time you choose to attend.

Adults $24-$28

Children (3-12) $15-$18

Infants (0-2) Free

VIP Tickets (includes on-site parking) $85-145

All tickets are subject to a $3 convenience fee and SABOT members receive a $3 discount per ticket discount.

There is very limited on-site parking, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $20 per vehicle. Additional limited overflow parking is available on Old Austin Road for free.

Festive foods and drinks will also be available for purchase during the Lightscape experience.

Lightscape is a rain-or-shine event. There are no rainchecks for inclement weather.

You can find answers to frequently asked questions on the Lightscape website.