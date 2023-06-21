2 people displaced after apartment unit catches fire on East Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were displaced after their apartment caught fire Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of Dietrich Road on the city’s East Side.

SAFD said no residents were home at the time of the fire.

However, one resident was evaluated by EMS at the scene due to a rush of anxiety from seeing her apartment in flames, said SAFD.

Two people were displaced by the fire and are reported to be staying with family in the same complex.

Damage included charring to the walls and ceiling, it is estimated to be around $20,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.