Texas Congressional District 35 runoff election results: Republicans, Democrats compete for redrawn seat

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES FIND RACE RESULTS

A new-look U.S. congressional district will have a new face representing it by the start of next year.

The state’s 35th congressional district formerly encompassed portions of San Antonio’s west side, east side and downtown areas as well as parts of four counties along Interstate 35 — Caldwell, Comal, Hays and Travis.

After it was redrawn by state lawmakers last year, the new 35th congressional district now occupies south, east and northeast Bexar County in addition to Guadalupe, Karnes and Wilson counties.

As a result of the changes, Rep. Greg Casar, who currently holds the seat in District 35, announced a run for the redrawn Austin-centric 37th Congressional District after Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced his retirement. On March 3, Casar (80.75% of the vote) won the Democratic primary against Esther Fleharty (19.25%).

With Casar vying for a Central Texas seat, 15 Democratic and Republican hopefuls announced their candidacies for the March primary. Only two candidates remain in each party’s May runoff.

Republican primary runoff

John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz are headed to a runoff in the Republican primary race for Texas' 35th Congressional District. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Current state Rep. John Lujan (33%) was the top vote-getter in the March 3 Republican primary.

Lujan represents Texas House District 118, which also occupies similar areas of Bexar County as the new District 35. He turned Texas House District 118, a historically blue district, red in a 2021 special election.

Lujan held on to the seat during the 2022 midterms and again during the 2024 general election. He also earned the endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott.

Air Force veteran Carlos De La Cruz did not finish far behind Lujan in second place (26.81% of the vote). According to his campaign website, De La Cruz said he was inspired to serve in the Air Force following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

De La Cruz also secured his own high-profile endorsement ahead of the March primary: President Donald Trump. He is also the brother of current Rep. Monica De La Cruz, who ran unopposed in U.S. Congressional District 15’s Republican primary.

Democratic primary runoff

Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia are headed to a runoff in the Democratic primary race for Texas' 35th Congressional District. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

New blood is set to take center stage in the Democratic runoff after a tight race in March.

All four candidates on the ballot earned at least 20% of the vote. However, Maureen Galindo (29.2%) and Johnny C. Garcia (27.1%) stood above the fray.

Galindo is running for office for the second time in as many years. In 2025, Galindo was a candidate for the District 1 council member seat in San Antonio eventually won by Sukh Kaur. Galindo garnered 3% of the vote in that race.

Garcia announced his candidacy last October for the congressional seat after an extensive career in law enforcement. He spent the last seven years as a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

In recent weeks, Galindo and Garcia have been locked in a public fight over alleged antisemitism and who would best represent Jewish voters.

Garcia has since secured endorsements, including from Houston-area Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.