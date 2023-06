Traffic backs up as crews work to clear the 18-wheeler from the roadway at IH-35 and Shepherd Road on June 24, 2023.

BEXAR COUNTY – An 18-wheeler that caught fire early Sunday has led to an expected hours-long closure on the main lanes of IH-35, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO announced the closure at IH-35 and Shepherd Road Sunday morning.

The closure is expected to last several hours as crews work to clear the 18-wheeler from the roadway.

All traffic is being diverted to the access road.

KSAT will bring more updates as they become available.