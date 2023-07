SAPD respond to shooting around 2:15 a.m. on July 2, 2023 near the intersection of Rigsby and Roland Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot at while driving on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the incident around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Rigsby and Roland Avenue.

Police at the scene said a man called for help at the intersection after he was shot at while driving on Rigsby Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD searched the area for a crime scene but could not find one.