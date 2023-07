SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

It happened around 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Amanda Street.

Police said the person was not in a crosswalk when a dark grey vehicle struck them.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

SAPD is still searching for the driver as they failed to stop and render aid.