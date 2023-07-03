Wrong-way, high-speed chase ends with truck driver arrested, 12 immigrants apprehended

LA SALLE COUNTY – The driver of a big-rig truck hauling a dozen immigrants led DPS troopers on a high-speed chase in La Salle County.

The human smuggling attempt was captured by the dashcam of troopers in pursuit.

You can watch the video in the video player at the top of this article.

In the video, first posted to Twitter by DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez, a big-rig truck is seen traveling at high rates of speed on Interstate 35.

“We’re going over 80 miles an hour,” the trooper in pursuit can be heard saying.

The truck can be seen traveling the wrong way against oncoming traffic.

As it comes off the highway, the truck veers onto a dirt road and stops in the brush.

Quickly, the driver and several migrants begin bailing out of the truck as more troopers arrived.

In total, 12 migrants were apprehended.

The driver, Eduardo Aradas of Florida, was arrested, according to DPS Spokesperson Chris Olivarez.

Aradas can be heard saying he was headed to San Antonio.

Currently, it is unclear what prompted the pursuit.

Aradas is facing state criminal charges for smuggling and evading.

