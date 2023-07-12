89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested after allegedly leaving his 4-year-old at busy East Side intersection with no shirt, shoes

Witnesses told police child was running up and down the street

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, East Side
Christopher Martin mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with a state felony after allegedly leaving his young child by the side of the road on the East Side.

Christopher Martin, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with endangering or abandoning a child after a witness called 911 on July 2 to report a young child running up and down the street in the 4000 block of Paula Drive.

The witness told San Antonio police officers who arrived at the scene that the child was running up and down the street at a busy intersection with no shoes and no shirt on.

Officers noted that street speed limits in the area are 40 mph and that there is regular traffic flow.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the child told officers his dad dropped him off in the area and left.

Police obtained Martin’s contact information through Child Protective Service investigators, who have prior open cases with Martin.

When officers called Martin he said he left the child with a friend but he wasn’t able to provide any identifying information or a valid address. He hung up the phone and then couldn’t be reached again, according to the affidavit.

Police then contacted the boy’s mother who said she is out of state and that Martin is responsible for the child.

A warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest on July 2. His bond is set at $25,000, court records show.

If convicted, a state felony carries a possible punishment of 180 days to 2 years in jail.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email