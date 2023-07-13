Man hit, killed by van on Highway 90, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a van on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90, just past Loop 410.

According to police, a man was walking on the highway when he was hit by a white van with a male driver and a female passenger inside.

Police said the man was struck and went through a fence over the median, onto the westbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said they believe the man may be homeless. The driver did stop to render aid, and no charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

