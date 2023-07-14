Man arrested for sexually assaulting three children over several years, Sheriff Salazar says

A San Antonio man is behind bars after he committed multiple child sex crimes over the last several years, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after he committed multiple child sex crimes over the last several years, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Nicolas Espinoza, 68, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“There’s no easy way to say it — he’s just a monster. Plain and simple,” Salazar said.

The first victim, a 13-year-old girl, complained to a guardian that Espinoza touched her inappropriately several years ago. However, her complaints were ignored, the sheriff said.

The second victim, a 17-year-old girl, claimed Espinoza began assaulting her when she was nine years old.

The third victim, a 12-year-old girl, also reported abuse from Espinoza.

Salazar said the victim was encouraged by her guardian to lie about the abuse.

All three victims are related and their guardian could face possible criminal charges, according to the sheriff.

The children are no longer in contact with the guardian and have been relocated.

Espinoza is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.