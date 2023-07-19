Camels are returning to the Alamo this weekend for historic event

SAN ANTONIO – Camels will descend on the Alamo Saturday as part of a historic event by the Texas Camel Corps.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, camels will be seen on the Alamo grounds as part of the event aimed at educating the public about the use of camels in America during the 19th century, according to the event website.

Attendance is free and no tickets are required.

This isn’t actually the first time camels will be at San Antonio’s most famous landmark. The U.S. Army briefly experimented with using camels in the 1850s because of some of their advantages compared to horses and mules.

Camels were stationed at the Alamo while it was the mission was used as an active Army outpost.

Unlike equines, camels can traverse large areas in severe heat using very little water.

“Ultimately, the U.S. Army chose to not use camels after this trial run,” according to the Texas Camel Corps.

The camels will be in the Alamo garden during the event. The Alamo is located at 300 Alamo Plaza.