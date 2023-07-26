Gunshots fired after group refuses to buy drugs in apartment parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a North Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the Palatia Apartment Homes in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from Isom Road and San Pedro Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a group of men were in the parking lot of the apartments when they were approached by several others who offered to sell them drugs. That’s when, police say, when the first group refused, someone selling the drugs pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police said a couple of men from the first group were grazed by bullets, but nobody was hit by the gunfire. Some fled after the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD has not given a description of the shooter.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.